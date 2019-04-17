Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) Position Increased by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Tristate Capital comprises 1.2% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Tristate Capital were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 2,571.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tristate Capital by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Tristate Capital by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Tristate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Tristate Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $639.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Seidel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,083.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

