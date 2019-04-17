Trilogy Metals (TMQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.65

Trilogy Metals Inc (TSE:TMQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 65407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

TMQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Fundamental Research dropped coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$4.11 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $441.08 million and a PE ratio of -19.78.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc will post -0.210000000623145 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

