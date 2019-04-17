Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 1,772 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 298,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,869,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,263,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPME opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $68.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 1,772 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/trilogy-capital-inc-sells-1772-shares-of-jpmorgan-diversified-return-u-s-mid-cap-equity-etf-jpme.html.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.