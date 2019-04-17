Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 7.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $62,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

