Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $679,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Stock

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 223,109 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

