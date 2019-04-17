Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2006 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/trilogy-capital-inc-has-1-01-million-holdings-in-ishares-core-growth-allocation-etf-aor.html.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.