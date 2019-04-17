Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $27.49 Million Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 758,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the quarter. United Bankshares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $27,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $973,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 92.1% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in United Bankshares by 13.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other United Bankshares news, President Richard M. Adams, Jr. sold 14,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $561,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock remained flat at $$38.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 250,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,287. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.53 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 30.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on UBSI. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

