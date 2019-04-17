Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $18.10 Million Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,343 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $18,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2,536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $71,049.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMP traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.09. 59,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $56.54.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.45 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

