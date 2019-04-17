Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $15.05 Million Position in Anixter International Inc. (AXE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,439 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Anixter International worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Anixter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,805,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anixter International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,458,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,135,000 after acquiring an additional 277,414 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anixter International by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,318,000 after acquiring an additional 176,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anixter International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,097,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 110,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anixter International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 649,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after acquiring an additional 97,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Anixter International alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXE. ValuEngine cut Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Anixter International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anixter International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

In related news, Director Robert J. Eck sold 32,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $1,985,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anixter International stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $61.87. 112,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. Anixter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $15.05 Million Position in Anixter International Inc. (AXE)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/tributary-capital-management-llc-has-15-05-million-position-in-anixter-international-inc-axe.html.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.