Tributary Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in South State Corp (SSB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,175 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares during the period. South State comprises 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of South State worth $22,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of South State by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,214,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,609,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,214,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,609,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in South State by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,428,000 after buying an additional 103,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,323,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,025,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised South State from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.83. 81,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State Corp has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.22.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. South State had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that South State Corp will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President John F. Windley sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $280,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,881.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $662,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,339 shares of company stock worth $978,540 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/tributary-capital-management-llc-grows-stake-in-south-state-corp-ssb.html.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.