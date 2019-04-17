Trevali Mining (TV) PT Lowered to C$0.65

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TV. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$0.80 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Trevali Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.72.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.42 on Monday. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$163.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.0606451612903226 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

