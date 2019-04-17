Trecora Resources (TREC) Insider Acquires $94,000.00 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) insider Patrick D. Quarles acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,894. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. 32,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,150. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.20). Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $74.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 63,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 65.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TREC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Trecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

