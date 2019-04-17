Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11,730.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,525,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,495,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,417,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,855,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,082,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 776,679 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 81.5% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,118,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,062,000 after purchasing an additional 502,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.84. 34,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,640. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $1,044,869.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,744 shares in the company, valued at $30,097,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $8,756,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,750,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

