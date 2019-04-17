Translate Bio (TBIO) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Translate Bio to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Translate Bio alerts:

59.3% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Translate Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Translate Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio N/A N/A N/A Translate Bio Competitors -5,144.22% -64.24% -27.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Translate Bio and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Translate Bio Competitors 835 2776 6062 261 2.58

Translate Bio presently has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 102.58%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 34.16%. Given Translate Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Translate Bio and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio $1.42 million -$97.39 million -3.09 Translate Bio Competitors $897.63 million $190.37 million -1.35

Translate Bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Translate Bio. Translate Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Translate Bio beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. to develop mRNA vaccines for up to five infectious disease pathogens. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.