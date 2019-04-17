Traders Sell Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) on Strength (EFA)

Traders sold shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $118.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $204.78 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $86.45 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF had the 10th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded up $0.19 for the day and closed at $66.71

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

