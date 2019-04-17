Traders Sell Anthem (ANTM) on Strength (ANTM)

Traders sold shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) on strength during trading on Monday. $217.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $330.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $113.34 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Anthem had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Anthem traded up $10.03 for the day and closed at $262.88

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Barclays lowered their target price on Anthem from $338.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $346.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Anthem to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.60.

The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.27 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total transaction of $2,339,024.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,040,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,310,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,346. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Anthem by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 6.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

