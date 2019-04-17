Traders Sell AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) on Strength (COLD)

Investors sold shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $111.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $151.66 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.39 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, AmeriCold Realty Trust had the 25th highest net out-flow for the day. AmeriCold Realty Trust traded up $0.42 for the day and closed at $30.42

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.24). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $415.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.39%.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 38,422,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $1,055,468,355.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/traders-sell-americold-realty-trust-cold-on-strength-cold.html.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:COLD)

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.