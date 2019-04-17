Traders Buy Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (ESGV) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $35.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.87 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF traded down ($0.16) for the day and closed at $50.35

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

