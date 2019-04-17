Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,377 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,131% compared to the average daily volume of 241 call options.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Macquarie set a $76.00 price target on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $192,339.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $37,021.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,876.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

