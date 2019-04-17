Traders Buy Centene (CNC) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $228.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $171.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.28 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Centene had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Centene traded down ($3.06) for the day and closed at $47.01

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Centene from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Stephens started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Centene by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Centene by 94.2% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 48,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,491 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

