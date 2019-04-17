Traders Buy American International Group (AIG) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) on weakness during trading on Monday. $65.08 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $23.94 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.14 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, American International Group had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. American International Group traded down ($0.39) for the day and closed at $45.80

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

Get American International Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $12.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American International Group by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/traders-buy-american-international-group-aig-on-weakness.html.

American International Group Company Profile (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.