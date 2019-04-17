Tractor Supply (TSCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 11th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 31st.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $400,996.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $184,070.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $784,048.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,702 shares of company stock valued at $27,041,691 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Tractor Supply by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 181,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 47,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after buying an additional 202,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,358,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,118,000 after buying an additional 35,414 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 56,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,907. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $106.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 6.73%. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

