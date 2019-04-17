Tractor Supply (TSCO) PT Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSCO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $105.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $105.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 36.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $400,996.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $184,070.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 25,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $2,460,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,702 shares of company stock worth $27,041,691. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 570.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

