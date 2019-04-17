Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $128,000 in Colfax Corp (CFX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Colfax by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colfax alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded Colfax from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.70 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.51.

NYSE:CFX opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. Colfax Corp has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ian Brander sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $115,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lynn H. Clark sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $70,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $128,000 in Colfax Corp (CFX)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/toth-financial-advisory-corp-invests-128000-in-colfax-corp-cfx.html.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.