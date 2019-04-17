Total SA (TOT) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,843 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 11,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Total from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Total had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.7237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Total’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

