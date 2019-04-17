Total (FP) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €57.30 ($66.63) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.83 ($69.57).

Total has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

