TOP SHIPS (TOPS) versus Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Financial Comparison

TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

TOP SHIPS has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.9% of TOP SHIPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. TOP SHIPS does not pay a dividend. Navios Maritime Partners pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares TOP SHIPS and Navios Maritime Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOP SHIPS N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Partners -5.65% 4.59% 2.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TOP SHIPS and Navios Maritime Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOP SHIPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Navios Maritime Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00

Navios Maritime Partners has a consensus target price of $1.80, indicating a potential upside of 90.68%. Given Navios Maritime Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Partners is more favorable than TOP SHIPS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TOP SHIPS and Navios Maritime Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOP SHIPS $41.05 million 0.45 -$11.13 million N/A N/A Navios Maritime Partners $231.36 million 0.68 -$13.08 million $0.22 4.29

TOP SHIPS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navios Maritime Partners.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats TOP SHIPS on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOP SHIPS Company Profile

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; three 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, and M/T Stenaweco Elegance; and a 49,737 dwt product/chemical tanker vessel, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters. As of June 12, 2018, it owned a fleet of 38 vessels, including 13 Capesize vessels, 17 Panamaxes, 3 Ultra-Handymaxes, and 5 Container vessels. Navios GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

