Top 20 International Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Best 20 International Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price. The listing is based on information. Week of April 10, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Paul McCartney; $3,680,271; $108.72.

5. Fleetwood Mac; $2,331,057; $144.54.

7. Metallica; $2,013,991; $120.17.

8. Luis Miguel; $1,913,771; $80.80.

9. Michael Bublé; $1,517,024; $124.47.

10. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,401,960; $114.47.

11. Cher; $1,345,126; $114.96.

12. Marc Anthony; $1,243,136; $105.55.

13. KISS; $1,224,389; $106.42.

14. Sebastian Maniscalco; $1,208,064; $102.44.

15. Travis Scott; $1,201,006; $75.19.

16. Dave Matthews Band; $1,162,154; $93.88.

17. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $1,156,173; $64.54.

18. Mumford & Sons; $1,139,888; $73.15.

19. Blake Shelton; $1,044,392; $89.58.

20. André Rieu; $947,246; $87.54.

