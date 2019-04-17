Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Position in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.88. 3,432,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,896. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $66.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $37.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4763 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/tompkins-financial-corp-raises-position-in-cardinal-health-inc-cah.html.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.