Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,793,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,672,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,166,000 after buying an additional 58,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000.

IJS traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $153.66. The stock had a trading volume of 100,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,646. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.72 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.5638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

