Tokia Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (TKA)

Tokia (CURRENCY:TKA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last week, Tokia has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Tokia has a market capitalization of $34,494.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Tokia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00376066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.01077006 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00208759 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006274 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Tokia Token Profile

Tokia launched on May 2nd, 2018. Tokia’s total supply is 52,669,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,135,421 tokens. Tokia’s official message board is medium.com/@tokia_io . Tokia’s official Twitter account is @tokia_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokia is /r/TOKIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokia’s official website is www.tokia.io

Tokia Token Trading

Tokia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

