Tocagen (TOCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Svb Leerink

Research analysts at Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s previous close. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Tocagen’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TOCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.26 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Monday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Get Tocagen alerts:

Shares of TOCA stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. Tocagen has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $228.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.50.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.35). Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 92.56% and a negative net margin of 271.43%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tocagen will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tocagen by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Tocagen by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tocagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tocagen by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tocagen during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.