Tocagen (TOCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Svb Leerink

Research analysts at Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s previous close. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Tocagen’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TOCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.26 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Monday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.
Shares of TOCA stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. Tocagen has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $228.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tocagen by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Tocagen by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tocagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tocagen by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tocagen during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.
Tocagen Company Profile
Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.
