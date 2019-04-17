Tiaa Fsb Sells 743 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,481,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $164.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $167.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $1,868,208.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,586.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Deere & Company to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

