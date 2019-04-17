Tiaa Fsb Sells 414 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/tiaa-fsb-sells-414-shares-of-conocophillips-cop.html.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.