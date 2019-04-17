THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (TKAMY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

OTCMKTS TKAMY traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

