Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $343,000 Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $66.37.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

