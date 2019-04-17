Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys New Holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDI. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gardner Denver by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Gardner Denver by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Gardner Denver by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gardner Denver by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDI opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $712.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.41 million. Gardner Denver’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Gardner Denver in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on Gardner Denver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

