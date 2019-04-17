TheStreet Downgrades Liquidity Services (LQDT) to D+

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LQDT. BidaskClub raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

LQDT opened at $6.50 on Monday. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James M. Rallo sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $34,012.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,012.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $70,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1,442.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

