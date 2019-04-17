Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $300.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $285.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.92.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock opened at $266.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $202.83 and a 52 week high of $282.98. The firm has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 5,400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $1,358,154.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,009,587.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,979,000 after buying an additional 624,602 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 118.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.