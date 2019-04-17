Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Position Increased by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44,296.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,565,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 19,521,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $946,280,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,671,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,940,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,177,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,858,214,000 after acquiring an additional 944,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,979,000 after acquiring an additional 624,602 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO opened at $266.83 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.83 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The company has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $5,017,168.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $867,801.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

