The Latest: UK Company says Brexit extension averts crisis

The Latest Britain’s departure from the European Union (all times local):

Get alerts:

7:30 a.m.

One of Britain’s top business lobby groups says the Brexit extension granted to the country in a summit in Brussels overnight means an”imminent economic crisis” has been averted.

However, the Confederation of British Industry is warning that a new start is needed to prevent more intense uncertainty in the setup to the new Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.

CBI director-general, Carolyn Fairbairn, said businesses will be adapting their plans to deal with a possible’no-deal’ Brexit later in the season however, will not be cancelling them.

She says the leaders of Britain should make use of this time given by the expansion announced by the EU subsequent hours of talks.

“Sincere cross-party alliance must occur today to end this disaster,” she said.

Discussions between the authorities and the opposition Labour Party haven’t produced a breakthrough in the Brexit impasse.

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit in: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit