The Jet Airways of india suspending no Cash, operations

Jet Airways, once India’s largest airline, announced after failing to raise enough money to conduct its services that it is suspending all operations.

The business said it has been informed by its lenders, led by State Bank of India, that they cannot consider its request.

“Since no crisis funding from the lenders or some other supply is forthcoming, the airline won’t be able to pay for petrol or other critical services to maintain the surgeries,” it said in an announcement.

“It has made a decision to go ahead with momentary suspension of operations,” the airline said.

Its flight was scheduled to fly to New Delhi in the Indian town of Amritsar on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Naresh Goyal, its former chairman , allegedly withdrew plans to bidding for a controlling stake in the corporation. Goyal founded Jet Airways in 1992 and saw it soar to become India’s largest airline.

It wasn’t immediately clear who might bid for the business. Etihad Aviation Group bought a 24% stake in 2013.

The airline’d 119 airplanes on Dec. 31, when it defaulted on some of its more than $1 billion in debt. It decreased its operations to only seven aircraft flying domestic routes.

Jet Airways pilots complained they hadn’t received a salary in a few months.

Even the New Delhi Television news channel stated 20,000 jobs at the airline were at stake.