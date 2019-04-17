Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several brokerages have commented on TDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:TDS opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.00. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 2.62%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

In other news, Director Mitchell H. Saranow sold 4,000 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,599.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,350 shares of company stock worth $1,430,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 3,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,181,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,145,175 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.