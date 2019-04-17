Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERIC. Raymond James raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 322.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.22). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $63.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 130,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,462,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,935,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

