Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 915,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,380,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,357,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $350,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.15, for a total transaction of $2,551,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,486,636.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.52, for a total transaction of $1,162,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,176 shares of company stock worth $8,375,760. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $287.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $294.03 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.02 and a 52-week high of $309.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $641.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.06 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

