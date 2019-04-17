Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Stake Lessened by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 136,745 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 577,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,092,000 after buying an additional 122,510 shares during the period.

TDOC stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.41. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $89.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.84.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $38,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 31,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,784,007.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,244,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

