TearLab (TEAR) & Neurometrix (NURO) Head-To-Head Comparison

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

TearLab has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurometrix has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TearLab and Neurometrix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab $25.00 million 0.04 -$2.25 million N/A N/A Neurometrix $16.09 million 0.50 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Neurometrix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TearLab.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TearLab and Neurometrix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A Neurometrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of Neurometrix shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Neurometrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TearLab and Neurometrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab -9.00% N/A -16.59% Neurometrix 0.14% 0.31% 0.19%

Summary

Neurometrix beats TearLab on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TearLab Company Profile

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies; and SENSUS, a pain therapy device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain. The company offers its products to consumers, retail merchandisers, direct response TV promoters, health care professionals, managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, physicians, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neurosurgeons. It operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. The company has a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

