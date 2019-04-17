TD Ameritrade Trust Co Acquires 1,588 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (FNDX)

TD Ameritrade Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index makes up 4.3% of TD Ameritrade Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TD Ameritrade Trust Co owned about 0.26% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index worth $12,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 1,534.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.93. 387,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,560. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2078 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

