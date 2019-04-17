Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will report sales of $119.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.27 million and the highest is $123.11 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $121.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $473.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $454.59 million to $481.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $479.00 million, with estimates ranging from $477.89 million to $481.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $124.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.44 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of SKT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. 2,305,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.77. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,048,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,422,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,422,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,724,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,024,000 after buying an additional 138,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,524,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after buying an additional 326,028 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

