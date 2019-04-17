Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK) Shares Bought by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,012,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Takeda Pharmaceutical makes up about 1.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $60,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAK stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,637. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

